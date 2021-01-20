General News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Bodies of Rawlings, Sir John others to be buried by health experts – Government

Late former President Jerry John Rawlings(R) and late Sir John (L)

Mourners of Ghana’s former President Jerry John Rawlings among high-profile personalities in the country who died of Coronavirus will be protected against contracting the virus during interments.



“Team of experts from the Ghana Health Service with the Environmental service will take charge of the body, inter it to prevent the spread”, former Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony NsiaH Asare revealed on Kumasi-based local radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com



The former President died of suspected coronavirus on November 12, 2020, after at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. Several government officials including the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie known as Sir John also dead of the virus.



Speaking to their funeral arrangements, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare stressed the need for friends and sympathizers to be wary of the diseases while mourning them



“I will wish families of the deceased persons will understand and hand over everything to the experts. They don’t even have to think of bathing the corpse. The Environmental Health staff will do everything and bury the body for the family,” Dr. Nsiah Asare stated.



In a notice served to diplomatic missions and international organizations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration disclosed that Ghana’s longest-serving leader will be buried on January 27, 2021.



From January 24 to 26, Rawlings will be laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.



