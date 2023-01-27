Board and management of Ghana Post visits Manhyia

Regional News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: Ghana Post

The board and management of Ghana Post have paid a courtesy call on His Royal Majesty, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II.



During the visit, they conferred on him the honor of producing commemorative postage stamps with his image to be distributed across the world as permitted by the philatelic tenets of the universal postal union.



The Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), briefed Otumfuor about the wind of change blowing in Ghana Post. Among the major projects he spoke about was the launch of Scuttle Parcel Box Service, a new tracking app to be launched to boost delivery efficiency, a Ghana Post digital bank and many other innovations schemed to make Ghana Post competitive again.



Otumfuor congratulated the board and management on the good work they have started and pledged support for the new management.