Boakye Agyarko to tour the 5 northern regions

The campaign train of Hon. Boakye Agyarko, who is seeking the nomination as presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will be making its next stop in the five regions of Northern Ghana.



The national campaign tour kicked off on Friday, 10th February, 2023, with visits to the four Krobo constituencies in the Eastern region, his mother's homeland.



Next was the visit to his father's homeland of the nine Sekyere constituencies in the Ashanti region.



These visits were to first seek the blessings from both matrilineal and patrilineal homes before stepping out to the rest of the country.



The national tour, with the theme "Restoring Hope," is set to cover the five Northern Regions of Ghana; namely Northern, North East, Upper East, Upper West, and Savannah regions.



Watchers of the political scene believe that there is a need for the NPP to reinvigorate itself by revisiting the roots of its traditions, principles, and core values in order to restore hope in its rank and file and the nation at large. This will be a most crucial factor in its electoral fortunes in the next general elections of 2024.



The next raft of regions to be visited will be duly communicated after this tour ends. Hon. Agyarko extends his assurances to the entire rank and file of the party that, as is characteristic of him, he will visit all regions in his quest to mobilize the nation behind the NPP to hold on to power and advance the development of Ghana.



