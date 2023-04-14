Boakye Agyarko meets NPP execoms of Oti and Volta region

Politics of Friday, 14 April 2023

The former Campaign Manager and Policy Advisor of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Mr Boakye Agyarko, who has declared his intention to seek the nomination to lead the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming 2024 General Elections continued his national campaign tour to Oti and Volta regions on Tuesday, 11th April, 2023 and Wednesday, 12th April, 2023, respectively.



In his meetings in the two regions, Hon. Boakye Agyarko, the former Minister for Energy, met with his regional campaign teams and the Regional Executive Committees made up of all Regional Officers and Constituency Chairmen.



In a surprise move, the Regional Minister for Oti, Dr. Joshua Makubu joined the meeting to listen to the message of hope and restoration.



As expected, it was in a friendly environment that Hon. Boakye Agyarko renewed ties with the Regional Executive Committee Members with whom he has worked closely in the past and recent times.



The “Restoring Hope” message, which focused on building personal relationships, building a strong party which will form the base of a strong ruling government, and making party members feel a sense of belonging, resonated well and deeply with the Regional Executive Committee Members of the two regions.



He expressed his strong belief that, “we have to make conscious efforts to build a strong party , for it is on the footstool of a strong party that we can build a strong government.”



The meetings ended on many memorable notes as the Regional Executive Committee Members left with revived spirits towards working to secure victory for the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming general elections.



After the successful meeting in Volta region, Hon. Boakye Agyarko upon hearing of the passing of Mrs. Mabel Adom Ahaze, wife of the Ho Central NPP Chairman, paid him a visit to commiserate with the family.
























