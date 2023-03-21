Boakye Agyarko meets NPP Central Region EXECOM

Politics of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Boakye Agyarko, a New Patriotic Party presidential candidate hopeful, after successfully completing his campaign tour in the five (5) regions in the northern part of Ghana, has turned to Central region to meet the Regional Executive Committee.



The “Restoring Hope” campaign made its way to the Cental region on Sunday, 19th March, 2023 at the regional party office where Hon. Boakye Agyarko met the regional Executives, constituency Chairpersons and his campaign team at both the regional and constituency levels.



The NPP stalwart reechoed his passionate message of building personal relationship, the urgent need to embrace each and every member of the party as well as making each member feel a sense of belonging with shared benefits and responsibilities.



It is worthy to note that the presidential candidate hopeful, Hon. Boakye Agyarko throughout his engagement with the Central Region Executive Committee, communicated effectively in fanti, a gesture that came as a pleasant surprise to the Committee members, and also identified the Candidate with the people of the region.



The engagement ended on a memorable note as Hon. Boakye Agyarko was applauded for his numerous contributions and sacrifices to the development of the party since its establishment. He was also commended for his excellent communication skills and morale-boosting of which the Executive members admitted to having a renewed energy and spirit towards working for the development of the party.