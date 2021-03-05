General News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Boakye Agyarko congratulates Akufo-Addo after Supreme Court verdict

Boakye Agyarko and President Akufo-Addo

Boakye Agyarko , a former Energy Minister and Former Campaign Manager to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo have congratulated the President after the Supreme Court verdict in favor of the defendants.



In a facebook post, Boakye Agyarko commended the judiciary for delivering what he believes to be justice.



“Today, the people of Ghana won yet another victory. Electoral disputes that degenerate into a downward spiral of violence has been avoided in Ghana.



We the people of Ghana must thank our Judiciary for their diligence and fairness. We thank all the political actors for allowing the law to take its course.



I congratulate President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the affirmation of his victory in the 2020 elections by the Supreme Court.



By the collective actions of all, we have allowed peace to reign.”



