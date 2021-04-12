Boakye Agyarko calls for discipline and focus in NPP

Editorial News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Former Energy Minister Hon. Boakye Agyarko has described as unfortunate a statement by Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said it is time NPP elected a non-Akan flagbearer to lead the party into 2024.



Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu in an interview with Accra- based Joy News said it’s unwise for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to present another Akan as flagbearer for the party in 2024.



“Inwardly, I know also have the competence but is it wise for me now immediately after two Akans; Kufour had been the president, Akufo-Addo follows from the Eastern Region and there is a third Akan to follow? Doing introspection, I think it may not hold well for a party that is accused by some as being overly Akanistic party. But not everybody agrees with me. And that is the beauty of democracy.”



But speaking on Accra-based Oman FM, Boakye Agyarko said he was shocked by the comments made by the Majority leader who is an elderly and experienced man on Ghana’s political scene.



He recounted that the NPP has a constitution that has to be respected. He mentioned that all this jostling and craving for attention on the Presidential scene is unfortunate. He mentioned that the government was yet to be fully constituted for which all those making Presidential comments like that of Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu as unfortunate.



To him, such comments should be left to the party’s youth so that the elders in the party will rather call them to order and not the other way round.



Hon. Boakye Agyarko who is known for His love and dedication to the NPP mentioned how a lot more people had sacrificed to see the Danquah Busia Tradition come to power. He mentioned the neglect for core party faithful who had not benefited anything yet still love the party.



There is some sort of infighting in the New Patriotic Party on who takes over the flagbearership of the NPP after Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Of all the suspected candidates, it is the posters of Dr. M Bawumia that have been published across some public places.



Mr Boakye Agyarko , Dr. Kofi Apraku , Hon. Joe Ghartey and Alan Kyeremateng have all shown interest but restrained any public display of the campaign.



