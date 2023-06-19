Boakye Agyarko assures NPP supporters of retaining power for the next 40 years

General News of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Minister of Energy and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed interest and determination to help the party secure a prolonged reign of power for the next 40 years.



Addressing NPP supporters who were present at the party office as he filed his nomination in the early hours of today, June 19, 2023, Boakye Agyarko indicated that the party needs to retain power beyond just breaking the eight.



“We have to energise you; we have to make you ready. We have to make you happy to fight for this party in 2024. If we do that, then we are assured of 2024. I am interested in the party retaining power for the next 40 years, not just breaking the eight. Being in power for the next 40 years is the only way we are going to change this country. In the next 40 years, it is the only way we can change the country,” he said.



The flagbearer, thus, called on the members and supporters to work hard to ensure that the party’s victory in the coming election and beyond is secured.



“It is going to depend on you, forty years I wouldn’t be here, but the party will, and we must build a strong party where you are comfortable in most importantly where you will receive the reward of your hard work,” he added.







You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:











NW/WA