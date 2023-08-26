Boako vrs Sly Tetteh: Bawumia and Alan boys 'clash' over MPs supporting flagbearer aspirants

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

There was heated exchange between spokespersons of two leading candidates in the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer contest during a discussion on Citi TV on Thursday night.



Dr Gideon Boako from the camp of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Bortianor-Ngleshie Member of Parliament, Sylvester Tetteh from the camp of John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen clashed over the possibility of some sitting MPs losing their seats for openly supporting flagbearer candidates.



During a submission on the show hosted by Bernard Avle, Sylvester Tetteh suggested that some MPs will be punished in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries for supporting flagbearer candidates.



“The number of MPs you claim are being instructed or they are listening to the grounds, we will have our own primaries in February and some of these MPs will lose their seats,” he stated.



In a quick retort, however, Dr Gideon Boako asserted that such possibility applies to the Bortianor-Ngleshie MP and any other MP who has also declared their support for the former trade and industry ministry.



“Including you and all the MPs who support Mr Kyerematen, there’s no doubt about that,” the vice president’s spokesperson responded.



The two went on to engage in a back and forth over the basis of how some MPs will suffer for whom they supported in the party’s presidential primaries.



The NPP on Saturday, August 26, 2023, will hold a special delegates congress where some 956 selected members of the party will vote to reduce the number of flagbearer candidates to five ahead of a general congress in November.



Ahead of the election, Mr Kyerematen’s camp has been accusing the vice president of using intimidation and inducement to garner the support of sitting MPs and government appointees.



The vice president’s camp in response argues that the support being enjoyed by their candidate from the MPs and appointees is a reflection of the will of the party’s base.



