BoG governor, deputies must resign - NDC gives 21-day ultimatum

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, has been given a 21-day ultimatum to resign.



According to the minority in parliament, the governor and his deputies must resign after running the country into a ditch.



During a press briefing on August 8, 2022, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, said the governor had been found culpable of various breaches in the Bank of Ghana Act.



“In this regard, we call for the resignation of the Governor of the Central Bank and his deputies within 21 days from today. We are resolved to embark on popular action to occupy the Central Bank and drive out the team of inept, callous, and criminal mis-managers of the finances of this country and Save the Bank of Ghana,” he said.



Dr Ato Forson noted however that, “the March to Ensure Accountability will begin in 21 days if the Governor of the Bank of Ghana does not do the needful and pack bag and baggage out of that sacred institution that he has so desecrated.”



See parts of Ato Forson's statement below



It is important to state that the Governor breached (7) of the Bank of Ghana Act, 2012 (Act 612) as amended.



It is now obvious that many more members of the Akuffo Addo Government will likely be keeping several more millions of dollars in their bedrooms and building a war chest to illegally buy electoral votes at both party primaries and the upcoming general elections of December 2024.



We will not be surprised if members of the Economic Management Team involved in these contests make a strong showing.



We in the NDC will continue to explore ways of rescuing this country to prevent it from the doom that has befallen several West African countries.



The IMF has made offers to assist the Government develop a plan for the recapitalization of the Central Bank (see paragraph 18 of the Ghana's Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policy (MEFP)).



It is however our position that those who have so recklessly mismanaged the Central Bank and brought it to its knees cannot remain at the helm of affairs of the bank without being held accountable.



Those who have by their reckless and criminal conduct unleashed economic hardship and financial distress on the suffering people of Ghana must be held to account. Impunity of the highest order can no longer be tolerated by the suffering masses of Ghanaians. We must not allow dangerous precedents to be set for future leaders.



Dr. Ernest Addisson Must Go! There has to be an end to impunity and it is NOW!



Fellow country men and women, Arise for Ghana!



Thank you and God Bless our March.



