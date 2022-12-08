BoG building not on fire - Officials explain reasons for fumes from Central Bank

General News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bank of Ghana has dismissed reports of a fire outbreak which was said to have gutted its premises after a video emerged on social media.



On the afternoon of Thursday, December 8, 2022, the video which was circulated on social media showed fumes of fire coming from a building within the Central Bank.



But the BoG via its Twitter handle minutes after described the reports as untrue and explained that the fumes were a result of a routine fire drill (simulation exercise) to prepare staff for a real-time fire situation.



“The exercise was conducted in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service and the Ghana Police Service,” the BoG said.



"As a public facility, routine fire drill is necessary for testing the efficiency and preparedness of the Bank’s safety systems to manage emergencies like fires, and inculcate in the staff of the Bank fire safety evacuation procedures,” it explained.



Meanwhile, the Central Bank has cautioned the general public against false reportage intended to create fear and panic in the country.





MA/FNOQ