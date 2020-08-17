'Bloody widow' tag was not from social media - Inusah Fuseini justifies

Politics of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Ranking Member of the Constitutional, Legal Committee of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini

The “bloody widow” tag on Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan by the Minority in Parliament on her day of swearing-in to commence Parliamentary work after winning the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election following the death of a sitting Member of Parliament, her husband has been justified as more appropriate than the “Papa no” phrase recently used in Parliament.



According to Inusah Fuseini, the “bloody widow” tag was not an insult but rather intended to convey a sense that Lydia Seyram Alhassan being widow did not condemn the bloody assault on persons who went to exercise their franchise to choose a leader for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.



Justifying the stance of the Minority in Parliament on the “bloody widow” comment on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the former Minister of Roads and Highways insisted that it was used to described a circumstance and not attack her person as a Member of Parliament.



“Bloody widow was not an insult; we didn’t insult the woman. People took it out of context . . . she is a widow, she did not kill her husband Agyarko but Lydia Alhassan Seyram did not condemn the bloody assault on persons who went to exercise their franchise to choose a leader for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency,” he argued.



“The 'Bloody widow' was intended to convey a sense and so it is different... It is not from social media; yes, people might feel that it is too harsh but that was not from social media and that was intended to describe a situation that happened. Nobody called her a bloody MP,” he stressed.



He further explained that calling someone a "bloody widow" will rather strike a question of the intention behind that name than to jump to a conclusion.

