Bloody scene as speeding Pick-up knocks down class 4 pupil in Koforidua

Regional News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

A class four (4) pupil of Koforidua-Asokore SDA Preparatory School in the New Jauben North Municipality of the Eastern region, met his untimely death Wednesday after he was knocked down by a speeding Pick-up truck.



Ghanaguardian.com gathered that the deceased, Osei Owusu Kuffuor, was returning from school around 2pm when he was knocked down by a 61-year-old Isaac Rexmond Nti, who was driving a Toyota Hilux Pick-up truck with registration number GN 4872-16.



Eyewitness said the vehicle which was from Kumasi and heading to Adenta, using the Koforidua root, was on top speed, leading to the accident.



According to reports, the driver upon reaching Asonoba junction at the Oyoko stretch of the highway knocked down the boy when he attempted to cross the road, killing him on the spot.



The accident forced the vehicle to veer off the road and eventually rammed into a nearby container shop at the roadside.



The driver who escaped unhurt later reported himself to the Oyoko Police station where he was arrested to assist with the investigation.



The vehicle has been impounded by the police while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the St. Joseph’s Hospital morgue in Koforidua.