General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Bloody scene as speeding 207 Benz bus knocks down jogging policeman

A police officer was killed by a sprinter Mercedes Benz bus

A policeman who went on jogging on the early hours of Tuesday, February 2, 2021, is currently nursing severe body injuries after being knocked down by a speeding sprinter Mercedes Benz bus.



MyNewsGh.com gathered that Sergeant Bossman Sarfo of the Adiembra Police Station was jogging by the roadside when the vehicle with registration number AC 873-18 veered off its lane and knocked him down.



He was seen bleeding with multiple injuries all over his body and was rushed to the Nyinahin Government Hospital where he is said to be on admission responding to treatment.



Meanwhile, the driver of the sprinter Mercedes Benz bus Ebenezer Abbiquei is in police custody assisting with investigations.



The accident vehicle has also been impounded awaiting testing by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).