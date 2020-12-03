General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: Edward Adeti, Contributor

'Bloody roads of Bolgatanga'? A documentary film by Edward Adeti

play videoThe documentary is about road carnage at Bolgatanga

Road crashes claimed 26 lives in the Upper East Region in the first half of 2020 and several more got critically maimed.



Concerned observers are pointing at the absence of speed-curbing facilities especially on the roads in the regional capital, Bolgatanga, as the main reason why excessive speeding is claiming lives and maiming road users.



Months after investigative journalist, Edward Adeti took government officials to the most accident-prone spots in the capital, commitment steps are yet to be taken to provide measures to curb the killer speed on the roads.



The most affected are children, the aged, and persons with disabilities.



Recently, road safety officials shared a story about a boy who was killed on the road by a speeding vehicle whilst he was returning from an extramural class that was organized after the Coronavirus pandemic forced the government to shut down schools in Ghana.



According to the officials, witnesses were able to identify the boy at the crash scene through the exercise books found inside his bag. He was crushed beyond recognition.



There is more in the documentary film produced by Edward Adeti, dubbed: “Bloody Roads of Bolgatanga”.



Caution is advised as some of the images, though blurred, can be sensitive.



Watch the video below:





