Politics of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Blood will flow if you bring ballot boxes here - Mfantseman fisherfolks

File photo of fishermen at sea

Some fisherfolks in Mfantseman of the Central Region have vowed not to allow ballot boxes in the community for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The angry fisherfolks speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Nana Yaw Asare accused authorities distributing outboard motors of partisanship.



They alleged that those in charge of the distribution are giving it out to known New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters instead of genuine fisherfolks.



According to them, they have paid for the outboard motors, but NPP executives in the community have refused to give it to them but handing the outboard motors to NPP members.



An angry fisherman said: ”We will not vote, we will not allow ballot boxes in this community. Blood will flow if they bring the ballot boxes here. The NPP executives gave the machines to NPP members in a bush.”



Later in an interview, Nana Tawiah II, Treasurer for Central Region, explained the government took them for granted.



He said the previous administrations did their best in distributing outboard motors to them and after President Akufo-Addo took over, the Minister in charge of Fisheries Elizabeth Afoley Quaye asked them to deposit the cost for the motors in an account.



However, they are yet to receive their outboard motors.



He said the Minister later asked them to go for their money but ”I want to tell her that she cannot insult our intelligence. We have given her 24 hours to resolve the issue or face our wrath.



