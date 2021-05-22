Blood shortage hits Saltpond Government Hospital

General News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

The workers of Saltpond Government Hospital in the Mfantseman Municipality of Central Region have decried blood shortage at the Hospital’s Blood Bank.



The hospital said it would be painful to have some people die at the facility due to blood shortage.



The management said pregnant women and accident victims, have been the most affected, with some of them reportedly losing their lives, while waiting for relatives with compatible blood groups to donate.



The Biological Scientist, Mr Ishmael Asare, pleaded with corporate bodies and individuals to come to their aid by donating to the Blood Bank.



He also appealed to families to support their relatives who require blood to survive.



He encouraged the public to donate voluntarily to the bank to help save lives.



