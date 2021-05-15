Bloggers’ Forum: National Security allegedly tortures journalist Caleb Kudah

General News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In this week’s episode of Bloggers’ Forum, we assess circumstances that led to the arrest, detention and alleged torture of Caleb Kudah, a 28-year-old journalist with Accra-based Citi FM by the National Security.



The journalist is said to have been arrested for filming at the premises of the National Security. While the body claims he filmed installations, Mr. Kudah maintains he rather filmed some grounded MASLOC cars parked at its premises to back his investigations.



Some National Security personnel, numbering seven stormed the premises of the media house with guns with the intention to whisk away Zoe Abu Baidoo over claims she had received unauthorised piece of information from his colleague Caleb Kudah.



Mr. Kudah’s media house has not been spared the backlash over how it has handled the issue. The President of the Ghana Journalist Association commenting on the issue faulted the journalist, insisting he violated the ethics of journalism.



Is press freedom in Ghana a façade?



We table this for a riveting discussion as columnists Abdul Karim Ibrahim and McDonald Nana Yaw Asare (Romeo) join host Abrantepa.



Watch a discussion on the arrest of Caleb Kudah from the 12th minute of the video below. Before that, Amma Broni comes your way with Nkommo Wo Ho.



