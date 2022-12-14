Blocking criminals from enjoying their 'loot' key in corruption fight - Kan Dapaah

General News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah has said new strategies must be implemented by the state to prevent persons who engage in economic crimes from enjoying the proceeds of their criminal activities.



He indicated that such measures will significantly make corruption and economic related offences unattractive.



“It is important to recognise that probably the most effective strategy to tackle crime is to make it difficult or impossible for the criminals to enjoy the gains and the properties that the profits are used acquire.



"Tracing, finding out and recovering proceeds of crime is therefore so essential,” Mr Kan Dapaah said.



Speaking at the launch of the Assets Recovering and Management Policy Framework, the National Security Minister commended the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for making giant strides in fighting economic related crimes.



The Assets Recovering Management and Policy Framework seeks to give a new direction and strategy in tackling corruption and economic related crimes.



Mr Albert Kan Dapaah said the launch of the policy framework marks an important milestone in the efforts by the state to fight economic crime.



“The absence of a comprehensive policy framework to govern the recovery and also the management of Assets over the years has robbed our dear country of maximising benefits from the work of the institutions such as EOCO.



"I believe that the launch of this policy framework and also the implementation Committee being launched will shape the path of change in our collective work to right the wrongs of corruption and return proceeds stolen by economic criminals to the state,” he added.



The framework also offers standard operating procedures for Assets recovery and management. The policy documented was spearheaded by EOCO with support from their partners.



While assuring the support of the National Security Ministry in the implementation of the new procedures and strategies under the policy framework, Mr Albert Kan Dapaah stressed that “I want to reaffirmed my Ministry’s commitment to supporting the various institutions that have come together to ensure that we are able to recover monies and properties that these economic criminals have been able to get from our system.”