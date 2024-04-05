Blockchain Builders Association of Ghana raps political parties on the need to harness blockchain technology

Regional News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The Blockchain Builders Association of Ghana (BBAG) has called on political parties and aspiring leaders to harness blockchain technology in Ghana.



According to the Association, blockchain technology, which is an advanced database mechanism that allows transparent information sharing within a business network, holds the keys to unlocking global financial tools and enabling agile young minds to create borderless values.



To this end, they have advocated for continuous dialogue with stakeholders in Ghana to foster a deeper understanding and initiate the formulation of essential policies, regulations, and safeguards to spark rapid innovation.



Speaking in an interview, the founder of BBAG, Eric Annan, opined that in a world propelled by innovation, daring to dream requires courage, a situation that underpinned the formation of the association.



Mr. Annan hinted that BBAG is a registered association aimed at positioning Ghana as a pioneering hub for blockchain utilization, development, and talent cultivation to address human needs.



According to him, even though political discourse around blockchain technology remains minimal in the Ghanaian media, it commands significant attention in forums like the United States Congress, media outlets, and the global economy.



Notably, Blackrock, the world's largest fund manager, recently obtained a license to trade Bitcoin, with others such as Ethereum awaiting regulatory approvals.



He argued that a country like Ghana must leapfrog and position itself as an early adopter, shaping the narrative and driving progress in this transformative field.



To him, this transformative technology has empowered countless Ghanaian youths to serve as community managers, podcast hosts, developers, content writers, educators, traders, ambassadors, and more, enriching our society in immeasurable ways.



He has therefore appealed to the Ghanaian media to play a pivotal role in advancing constructive content to educate society about the importance and potential of blockchain technology through fostering informed discussions and awareness.



The BBAG founder is of the view that Africa stands to gain immensely from innovations such as decentralized identities (DIDs), real-world asset tokenization (RWSTs), and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs).



Mr. Annan mentioned that to create an enabling environment, ward off malicious actors, and foster radical change to benefit the Ghanaian economy, his outfit has aligned with other sister associations across Africa, the United States, India, and beyond.



He stated that the mission of BBAG is to spearhead policy dialogue among stakeholders, regulators, consumers, and protocol builders to dispel widespread misinformation on the relevance of blockchain beyond cryptocurrency.



He mentioned other member communities and organizations, such as Sovereign Frontier, Ayahq, and Cryptority, that have demonstrated measurable success in advancing blockchain technology in Ghana.



The BBAG boss therefore called on all interested stakeholders for an open engagement to share knowledge and insights to arrive at a fully level playing field and build a collaborative network of innovators, educators, policy framers, and creators to drive positive change and progress in Ghana's blockchain ecosystem.



Counting on some success chalked just under seven months after the formation of the association, he hinted that over 100 young minds have been equipped with blockchain skills through intensive boot camps.



Others include the hosting of three impactful events in collaboration with global partners, including the Ethereum Foundation, Base Decentralized Developer Meetup, and Stellar Foundation Ecosystem Meetup, all held in Accra.



The association has further extended its outreach efforts to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Garden City University College, featuring global infrastructure led by optimism.