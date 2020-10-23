General News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Block miscreants from using your platforms to spread fake news – Oppong Nkrumah to media

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged the Ghanaian media not to allow themselves to be used by miscreants to spread falsehood especially as the country nears the elections on December 7.



He noted that media practitioners are already doing well in terms of dissemination of news to the populace.



However, he noted, there are some persons who will want to take undue advantage of them to circulate fake news to score unwarranted points.



The media must guard themselves against such individuals, he said.



“We trust that our media will continue with the excellent work while ensuring miscreants don’t utilise their platforms to spread falsehoods,” he said in a tweet after an engagement with journalists in the Volta region on Thursday.





GJA President Affail Monney, the NMC and the Regional Coordinating council facilitated an engagement with the media in the volta region earlier today.



It gave us an opportunity to share insights on reporting on potential crises situations. pic.twitter.com/EVN9kgfPBO — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) October 22, 2020

