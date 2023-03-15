Blind man allegedly beheads wife for threatening to divorce him

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 71-year-old blind man has allegedly killed his wife at Nkawkaw Abepotia in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.



According to Angel FM’s Eastern Regional correspondent, Oheneba Siaw, the deceased, 65, threatened to divorce his blind husband after 28 years of marriage.



The suspect, George Mudor is alleged to have committed the crime while the wife was asleep on March 14, 2023.



The suspect is quoted to have said that, his late wife is unappreciative because they had happier times together when he wasn't blind, but because of his current state, she decided to leave him.



He added that his late wife had been threatening to divorce him which did not sit well with him.



George Mudor has been arrested and is assisting the Nkawkaw divisional police with investigations, while Grace’s body has since been taken to the Holy Family Hospital morgue for autopsy.



AM/SARA