General News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Blind copy of US constitution a cause of political interference in Ghana’s policing – Political analyst

Some personnel of the Ghana Police Service

Political analyst, Dr. Kwasi Amakye-Boateng, has opined that the increasing political interference in the police service is as a result of how certain provisions in our constitution were mirrored on the constitution of the United States of America.



According to him, Ghana has copied blindly some provisions from the US constitution and that has “allowed politics to interfere with the work of our security services”.



Explaining his point further, he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy FM: “the main challenge at the core is the institutional provision that allows the President to appoint the IGP and the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS). Fortunately or unfortunately, those who wrote the constitution picked this verbatim from the US constitution but the political culture should have been considered."



The US culture is different from that of Ghana and that is why the President can appoint the IGP and CDS but the situation is different from Ghana”.



Dr. Amakye-Boateng noted the effect this has had on the police when he said, “This has crippled the police and they’re not able to function judiciously and be firm when violence stems from supporters of the ruling party and that is why the Odododiodio issue is happening”.



The constitution of Ghana mandates the President to make appointment in the leadership of the Ghana Police Service.



The constitution states, “The Chief of Defence Staff and the Inspector-General of Police shall be appointed by the President acting in consultation with the Council of State."



"Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, the power to appoint persons to hold or to act in an office in the Police Service shall vest in the President, acting in accordance with the advice of the Police Council”.



"In comparison, Article II, section 2, clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution, known as “the Appointments Clause,” in parts states, “He [The President] shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States, whose Appointments are not herein otherwise provided for, and which shall be established by Law”.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.