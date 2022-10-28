Blessed Clementina R/C Basic School marks 30th anniversary

Regional News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: Bernard Yaw Ashiadey, Contributor

Blessed Clementina R/C Basic School, Ashiaman, has commemorated its 30th anniversary with a series of events that saw the active participation of past and present staff and students.



Speaking at a grand durbar to mark the milestone, the Headmistress of the school, Agnes Abigail Tweneboah Kodua, expressed joy at the successes the school has attained. “As an institution, since our founding, we have worked extremely hard to educate the whole child, taking into account their cognitive, spiritual, and physical development,” she stated.



The Headmistress reserved special commendation for the Parent and Teachers Association (PTA, which she says has been crucial in providing needed infrastructure. The infrastructure includes a well-equipped Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) lab, equipped with about 15 desktop computers and other accessories.







“When I took over as headmistress, we lacked some of these facilities but thanks to the PTA team, we now have one that has been renovated and is well-equipped. Additionally, we now have whiteboards in the classroom. We have given thousands of kids a foundation for academic and social success as a school, and we still do so today,” the educationist said.



She added that the founder's dedication and hard work as well as that of its current and former teachers has ensured that the school has become one of the top elementary schools in the Ashaiman area, topping its peers in academics, sports, and discipline.







“The school was established with the aim of giving holistic training and development to the children of the parishioners and now to the whole Ashaiman community. Since the school’s inception, we have been the eye of primary schools in Ashaiman be it in academics, sports, and all around. Every year as a public school we excel in BECE, we get at least four pupils come out with flying colours every year,” Mrs. Tweneboah Kodua noted.



As part of the festivities, former students made charitable donations to the school, in a bid to enhance teaching and learning. Other activities included repainting the entire school block to give it a facelift, as well as distributing sanitation supplies like veronica buckets, tissues, and sanitisers to the schools to improve general sanitation.







Located in Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra, Blessed Clementina was established as a private catholic school in September 1989 with the goal of educating children of the parishioners. To meet the educational needs of wards in the township and beyond, the school was later integrated into the general public mainstream in September 1992.