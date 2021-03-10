Religion of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: GNA

Bless others when God blesses you – Methodist Bishop urges Ghanaians

The pastor asked all to be charitable to the needy

Right Reverend Hayford Aduse-Poku, Bishop of the Obuasi Diocese of the Methodist church, has urged Ghanaians to be charitable and help those who are in need.



He said it was important for those who had been blessed by God to give back by supporting the less privileged in society and also helping in the work of Christ.



Right Rev. Aduse-Poku made the call when he laid the foundation stone for the construction of a Sunday school chapel and offices for the Adansi Atobiase Wesley Methodist Church, in the Adansi South District.



The building is being funded by Mr George Oduro, former Member of Parliament for the area and his sister, Mrs Christiana Boakye, who is based in the United Kingdom.



Rt. Rev. Aduse-Poku, commended the siblings for recognizing the gift of God and giving back to support the spread of His work in the area.



He said God blesses people for them to use their wealth to help others and it was important for people who had wealth to remember the purpose of their wealth.



Very Rev, Paul Adu-Gyamfi, a retired Methodist priest and a native of Atobiase, who also donated a pulpit to the church during the occasion, called on the people from the community to come back home and support the development of their hometown.



Rev. Prince Birch Aidoo, Minister-in-charge of the Atobiase Wesley Methodist Church, appealed to other well-to-do citizens from the town to emulate the gesture of the MP and his sister and come to support those who needed help in the community.