Blame minority’s issues on lack of coordination – Political Scientist

Politics of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: 3 News

A political Dr Bonsu Osei-Owusu has blamed the current issues facing the minority in parliament on the lack of coordination between the opposition lawmakers and the leadership of their party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The NDC minority in parliament has come under heavy criticism for approving some appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.



Speaking to Alfred Ocansey on 3FM’s Sunrise morning show, Dr Bonsu Osei- Owusu explained there’s the need for the NDC party members on the appointment committee to consult with the rank and file before taking a decision.



‘I think there is no coordination between the minority members on the committee and the rank and file of the party itself.



“So, I believe that cases of this nature, the members on the appointment committee especially need to consult the party leadership before any decision is taking so that their decision will reflect the party because they are supposed to represent the decision of the party.”



He added, “The MPs are representing political parties, and under normal circumstance, they are to pursue the agenda of the political party because as the opposition party, it is expected by the opposition serve as the alternative government, meaning in the case the incumbent falls, the opposition takes over the reign so if the agenda of the party is for the interest of the nation the MPs have to pursue that agenda.”



He further urged the party leadership to refrain from addressing their issues in public “I think they both the rank and file and the minority in parliament ought to sit down and look at what the members on the committee have done and what the party wants to do because most of them will play key roles in the next week, I do not think it is in the best interest of the party to discuss the issues in public.”



The woes of the NDC lawmakers keep compounding following the resignation of MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



Mr Ablakwa said in a letter dated Tuesday, March 30 and addressed to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Bagbin, that the decision was taken “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations”.



“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle.”