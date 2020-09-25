General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Blame government for the action of secessionists - Concerned Citizens of Togoland

The separatists says they won't give up on their demand for independence

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Concerned Citizens of Western Togoland Mr. Daniel Yevuga says the government should blame itself for the blockage of roads in the Volta Region by the secessionists, group.



All roads leading to and from the Volta Region have been blocked leading to about 3 km of traffic.



This roadblock, they say is to “assert its sovereignty all over the Southern sector”.



They are reported to have forcibly taken over the Aveyime and Mepe Police stations, overpowering the police officers in the process and looting the Station’s armoury.



They further ordered for the immediate release of all detained Western Togoland independence struggle and immediate termination of all related court proceedings.



Reacting to this on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 Fm, Daniel Yevuga said the armed men who blocked the roads should not be blamed since their call on the government to address their concerns have not been heeded to.



He reiterated that where the Togoland issue has reached, it has reached an Islan of no return.



Despite condemning the road blockage, he said the arrest and prosecution of their members would not solve the problem.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that the government has consistently maltreated them even when they have asked for the agreement on the UN Resolution 1044 is what they are demanding to be discussed.



He stated that Their declaration is specifically addressed to the Joint Consultative Committee (JCC) and the Oti Region which have previously called the Ghana government to firmly react against Western Togoland’s claims for independence.



UNPO reasserts the importance of self-determination and the right to decide, both rights being protected under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).



He explained that the nation Western Togoland was established on the 20th December 1922 by the League of nations and was the craftiness of the colonial master of the Gold Coast, (now called Ghana) to annex their land to her colony that had deprived us of our self-rule and sovereignty.



For him, it is unfortunate the attack was staged but stressed the government failed to engage them when they started agitating for their independence.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.