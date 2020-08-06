General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Blame chiefs for the siting of E-blocks in bushes – Yammin to NPP

A file photo of an E-Block Senior High School

Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister Mr. Joseph Yammin has responded to critics blaming the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for siting the Day Senior High School E-Block in bushes to channel their blames to Chief of those communities instead.



According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not play a major role in the siting of the school's built by Former President John Dramani Mahama.



"Are you saying that the chiefs didn’t know there is enough land in their towns and yet they went ahead and gave us land in bushes? It was the government that built them, but traditional authorities allocated lands to government; so how come it has become the fault of NDC building schools in the bush?" he queried on Nhyira FM.



Mr. Yamin’s argument was in response to critics mostly from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) that, the effort of the NDC to build E-Blocks across the country was defeated because they were sited at the outskirt of the communities.



But explaining further, the former Deputy Sports Minister in his discussion noted that, “the policy of the E-Block was that, government invest with money whiles local authorities (Chiefs) allocate lands for it”. He concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.