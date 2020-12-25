Politics of Friday, 25 December 2020

Blame NPP, security agencies for electoral violence not NDC – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu and Ranking Member of Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said his party National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot be blamed for election violence which the country has experienced few days after the 2020 elections.



According to the lawmaker, all blames for election-related violence must be shifted to the government and security agencies who aimed and shot at unarmed civilians.



Some supporters of the NDC after the 2020 elections took to the streets of Ghana in a protest to register their displeasure after the leadership of the party said the elections were rigged by the Electoral Commission in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Most protests staged across the country was characterized by burning of tyres among others. In the nation’s capital, the police had to use water cannons to disperse protestors.



One person was reportedly hospitalized in Kumasi after protestors clashed with the military.



Meanwhile, Mr. Okudzato has said there is going to be more civil disobedient protests by the NDC in the coming days.



Speaking on GBC radio on the mayhem his party followers have caused and are likely to cause in their next move in the civil disobedience protest, Mr. Okudzato accused the NPP government and the security agencies of being behind violence in the country.



“What we should be discussing now are the oppressors, those who have killed two people in Techiman. Those who have aimed and shot at unarmed civilians who are fighting for their lives in hospitals at the moment as we speak are the ones, they are the bad guys, not innocent members of Parliament who today went on a quiet walk to present the petition. We were not armed, we were not holding even a stone”, he told the state broadcaster in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.





