Blame NDC for Amidu’s resignation - Dennis Aboagye

A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dennis Aboagye has said the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) must be blamed for the sudden resignation of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor.



According to him, since Martin Amidu was appointed Special Prosecutor in 2018, he didn't get the support and backing of his party, the NDC.



He said some key members of the NDC denigrated Mr. Amidu’s office and name as he attempted to discharge his duties.



In an interaction on Citi Breakfast Show, he said “Martin Amidu was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo and everyone knows he is a long-standing member of the NDC, a once top official in an NDC government. He was appointed by the president on the basis of being an anti-corruption crusader because he wanted to fight corruption if not so, there were a lot of people he could have appointed. So it tells you that the president looked at his resume and knew he could do the work as the Special Prosecutor to build to the office for this country. So, if Martin Amidu is resigning today, 90% of the blame should go to the NDC.”



Dennis Aboagye further argued that members of the NDC have shown nothing short of sheer hypocrisy with regards to the appraisal of Martin Amidu.



He cited the recent public exchanges between the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, and Martin Amidu to form the basis of his argument.



“In recent times, the flagbearer of the NDC has denigrated Mr. Amidu by going straight ahead and calling the man stupid and a coward and all. It comes quite fascinating to hear the same NDC come now to hail the same person as being principled and how consistent he has been. That is the hypocrisy in the NDC that we (NPP) always talk about,” he said.



Martin Amidu was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo in 2018. In the same year, he was appointed, Martin Amidu complained about how some key members of the Akufo-Addo government had refused to produce some documents to fast his investigations.



Martin Amidu is quoted to have said in an interview then; “You ask for information you can’t get it; you ask for docket; the docket cannot be produced. You ask a minister for a record; the record cannot be produced. How do you fight corruption when those appointed by the president who has a vision are not coordinating with the office of the special prosecutor to achieve his mandate? That is the challenge we have to face.”





