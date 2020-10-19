Politics of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Blame IGP if 2020 polls turns violent - Care Ghana

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

Executive Secretary for Pressure group, Care for Free and Fair Elections Ghana (Care Ghana) David Kumi Addo, has said that the there is very low confidence in our security persons in the country now because of people’s desire to own guns and ammunitions especially at this time of elections.



According to David Kumi Addo, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh would be held responsible if something unexpected happens during this year’s general elections if measures are not put in place to ensure peace.



Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Kwabena Agyapong, Mr. Addo made references to the atrocities that happened at Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections and also at Banda Ahenkro and says the culprits were not punished for any wrongdoing so it is possible that people might demonstrate similar behaviors during this year’s elections.



“We know the implications that will come when any of the two big political parties (NDC and NPP) say they wouldn’t accept the results of a flawed election,” Mr. Addo stresses.



He is of the view that people take for granted the fact that our constitution allows citizens to own guns for the protection of the 1992 constitution and self-protection. For that reason, anyone at all can own a gun and this brings fear and panic especially in this election time.



Mr. Addo further laments that some persons have imported over 250 pistols into the country illegally as was covered in the news and no one knows how those guns got into the country and where they are kept.



He finally added that for all those reasons, the citizens of this country feel that the structure of the country’s security is not apt to handle any negative eventualities during the election.

