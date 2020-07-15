Politics of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Blame Bernard Mornah, others for violence at polling centres – Nana Obiri Boahene

Deputy General Secretary for the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahene

Deputy General Secretary for the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahene has accused Bernard Mornah, Aseidu Nketia, Afriyie Ankrah and some others for fueling the ongoing acts of violence at polling stations.



Some acts of violence were recorded in some parts of the country amidst the ongoing mass registration exercise.



The acts were recorded in areas like Ejura-Sekyere-Odumase Constituency, Kasoa, Asutifi South, Tano South Constituencies, Dormaa West, Ho West, Fadama and Accra New Town.



The acts were reportedly as a result of clashes between the supporters of the NPP and NDC which led to shootings, machete wounds on persons among others.



Nana Obiri Boahene in an interview with Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, said comments by Bernard Mornah, Aseidu Nketia, Afriyie Ankra and others when the EC settled on not using the old voter ID card for the compilation of the new register have incited political thugs.



Meanwhile, The National Youth Organizer of Ghana’s largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, says the statement by the Peace Council on electoral violence shows the double standards being exhibited by the council.



He said the Peace Council knows the truth behind the whole issue but has resorted to rationalizing and equalizing the acts.



“First and foremost the statement from Peace Council is highly hypocritical on the part of the peace council. The peace council knows the truth. I’m saying this because the peace council is quick to call out the NDC when we err but fails to equally call out the NPP when they do same. It's not the best”, he added.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.