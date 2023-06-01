Blame Asiedu Nketiah if NDC loses Assin North by-election – Koku Anyidoho

General News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has posited that if the NDC loses the upcoming by-election in the Assin North constituency, the blame should be placed squarely on the party chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah popularly known as General Mosquito.



Koku Anyidoho alleges that warnings were issued to the then-General Secretary, now chairman, about the legal issues surrounding the candidature of the ousted Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, but those concerns were ignored.



According to Anyidoho, some NDC members in the constituency had petitioned Asiedu Nketiah, regarding Gyakye Quayson's trial.



However, he claims that Asiedu Nketia abused his power and disregarded the concerns raised by party members.



He then maintained that the dismissal of the said warnings has contributed to the current predicament faced by the party in the Assin North constituency.



“This whole Assin-North wahala: when it began, our own NDC members in the constituency petitioned Mosquito as the GS but as usual, he abused his power & snubbed them. If for any reason the NDC loses the seat, the blame should be laid firmly at the doorstep of Mosquito,” he said in a Twitter post on May 31, 2023.



Background



A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament.



In the ruling, the apex court barred Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as a Member of Parliament.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has set June 27, 2023, for the Assin North by-election.





This whole Assin-North wahala: when it began, our own NDC members in the constituency petitioned Mosquito ???? as the GS but as usual, he abused his power & snubbed them. If for any reason the NDC loses the seat, the blame should be laid firmly at the doorstep of Mosquito. pic.twitter.com/sWpqm5vAL8 — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) May 31, 2023

You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:AM/SARA