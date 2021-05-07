Blame Akufo-Addo for persistant cement price increment - Madi Jibril

Politics of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Former Deputy National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Madi Jibril, has called on Ghanaians to put the blame squarely at the feet of President Akufo-Addo for the increase in cement prices.



According to him, the president and his government are bestowing untold hardship on Ghanaians.



Madi Jibril accused the Akufo-Addo administration of failed economic policies which has led to the incessant increase in cement prices.



“Today, a little over 4 years since taking over, the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government has added GHc22 to what it inherited i.e. GHc5.5 increase every year” further stating that; “For people that claim to be the competent managers of this economy, bestowing such hardship on individuals and businesses is shocking”, Mahdi Gibril exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



“When Dr Bawumia was moving from market to market asking for prices of goods for propaganda purposes, Ghanaians were justified to expect better and affordable prices of goods and services. Increasing taxes that were hitherto described as obnoxious is not better,”he added.