Blackout in several parts of Tarkwa Nsuaem and Prestea Huni Valley Municipalities after heavy rainfall

Regional News of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



There is a power outage in several parts of Tarkwa Nsuaem and Prestea Huni Valley Municipalities.



A heavy downpour amidst storming at about 5 pm on Thursday, March 30, 2023, pulled down electric poles in some communities within the two municipalities, causing the power outage.



Some of the communities were also rendered homeless as roofs have been ripped off, some buildings collapsed and some communities flooded.



Communities affected were; Anomakokrom, Brofoyedur, New Takoradi, Cyanide, Kwabedu, New Atuabo, Cape Town, Budo City, Booboobo, Essaman Kakraba, Liebherr, Bogoso junction, all in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.



The rest are; Fantemines, Aboso Township, Wassa Nkran, Pieso, Akyease, Berman, Edufo Camp, Bompieso, Amoanda, Huni Valley, Kyekyewere and Damang all in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality.



Also, in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, trees feel to block major roads within the municipality causing huge vehicular traffic in town. Drivers had to use alternative roots to their destinations on Thursday evening.



Speaking to the Assembly Member of the Green Compound Electoral Area, one of the areas that have been hit hard by the rainfall said about 20 houses have been ripped, and other houses have been flooded.



Hon Michael Abekah said the victims had to move from their affected households to pass the night with families and friends till this morning Friday, March 31, 2023 as they look for alternative places to stay.



The Assembly member attributed the flooding to the activities of illegal miners who have blocked waterways as a result of their activities.



Speaking to Ghanaweb in an interview, the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal NADMO Director, Mr. Francis Amoah said but for the help of individuals who came in to cut the trees that fell on the roads with a chainsaw machine, his outfit would not have been able to do it.



“My brother, I was going around looking for a chainsaw to remove those threes from the road but I didn’t get some, all because my office does not have one. If we had one, it wouldn’t have taken that long for the trees to be removed from the road”, he said.



While thanking individuals who supported removing the trees, he appealed to organizations to support the NADMO with equipment like chainsaws, pumping machines, and others, so that when there is a disaster, “we can quickly move in to save the situation”.



Mr. Amoah also called on chiefs to desist from selling wetlands to developers, “because, at the end of the day, the consequences will be greater and extend to several communities”.