Blackout in parts of the country as GRIDCo cites bushfires as cause

Several parts of the country are experiencing power outages owing to system challenges with GRIDCo.



The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) says it has experienced a system disturbance causing all of its thermal plants, and generators at the Bui Dam as well as customer loads to shut down.



According to a statement shared by the state power supplier on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the cause of the incident has been traced to a raging bushfire under its high voltage lines near Tarkwa.



“The Ghana GRID Company, (GRIDCo) informs the public that a systems disturbance occurred at 11.57 on Saturday 14th January 2023.The outage occurred after GRIDCo's 330kV Aboadze - Anwomaso line tripped followed by a number of lines in the western corridor of the grid triggering a system disturbance causing all thermal plants and Bui generators and customer loads to trip."



“A raging bush fire under GRIDCo's high voltage lines near Tarkwa has been identified as the source of the power line trips. fire tender from Tarkwa Goldfields is on site to bring the fire under control,” the statement said.



The company said it has already commenced efforts to restore power to areas affected.



Meanwhile, reports by social media users affected by the development indicate a widespread cut in power supply across various parts of the country.







