Black, red and white: The third and fourth days of Odwira 2023

General News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The third and fourth days of the 2023 Odwira festival captured interesting events; both for mourning and rejoicing.



The majority of the people you come across in the town are clothed in black or red on Wednesday.



Chiefs, queen mothers, and elders as well as members of the general public gather at the Okuapene’s palace to mourn with him.



On Thursday, the Okuapehene sits in state to receive gifts and donations from all well-wishers.



Unlike Wednesday, the majority of the people you meet in Akropong on Thursday are in white.



Indigenes came out in their numbers to celebrate on both days and we creatively put these two together in this episode of People & Places for your viewing pleasure.



It airs on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, on GhanaWeb TV.



Here's a preview of what to expect:



