Black Stars starting XI vs. Mexico: Jordan, Inaki benched, Partey captain

General News of Sunday, 15 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coach Chris Hughton has named his starting XI against Mexico in an international friendly in the United States.



Lawrence Ati-Zigi is in post whiles starting slots in attack have been handed to Stephan Ambrosius and Antoine Semenyo.



It means that senior strikers Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew start from the bench.



In defence are Kingsley Schindler, Joseph Aidoo and Nicholas Opoku, whiles Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu and Gideon Mensah and Joseph Paintsil complete the starting 11.



Black Stars chasing a first-ever win against Mexico



The Black Stars will be chasing a first-ever win against Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.



This is the fourth time the two countries are meeting in an international friendly.



Ghana and Mexico have faced off three times, with the North American country winning all the encounters.



Two of their three meetings was in the United States while the other one was in England.



The Black Stars first played Mexico in 2006 in Texas in a pre-World Cup friendly. The Mexicans beat Ghana 1-0, with the only goal scored by Guillermo Franco.



Two years later, the two countries renewed their rivalry in another international friendly at the Craven Cottage, home to English Premier League side Fulham. Michael Essien opened the scoring for Ghana in the 55th minute before a late comeback from El Tri saw Pavel Pardo and Carlos Salcido score to give Mexico victory.



The last meeting between the two teams was in 2017, and again the Mexicans emerged winners in Houston, courtesy a lone goal from Elías Hernández.



See the starting XI below:



