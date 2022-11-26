Black Stars 'acquitted themselves well' - Bawumia rallies support after Portugal loss

General News of Saturday, 26 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has reacted to the Black Stars' loss to the Selcao of Portugal in their first match at the 2022 World Cupin Qatar.



The Otto Addo-led team fought hard but came away with a 3-2 defeat at the end of the regulation time.



Ghana came into the match with high hopes of beating the Portuguese but fell short as their opponents dominated play from the blast of the whistle.



In a tweet after the game, Bawumia stressed that even though downhearted by the unfortunate los, the team needs to be appreciated for a spirited performance in the fixture.



"While we are all downhearted by the unfortunate loss by the Black Stars to Portugal, we must appreciate that they put up a spirited performance & acquitted themselves well.



"Let us remain united and support them strongly in the remaining group matches," he added.





While we are all downhearted by the unfortunate loss by the @GhanaBlackstars to Portugal, we must appreciate that they put up a spirited performance & acquitted themselves well.



Let us remain united and support them strongly in the remaining group matches.#GoBlackStarsGo ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/S0CD16uuUu — Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) November 24, 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in his post-match reaction that the stars played incredibly well adding that he was proud of their performance.“Gutsy performance by the @GhanaBlackstars in today’s match against Portugal. Very proud of the entire team.“They live to fight another day, & have shown they have what it takes to mix it up against any team in the tournament. Looking forward to the next game against South Korea,” the president said.