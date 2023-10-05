Black Legends celebrates legendary Azumah Nelson

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: Kofi Owusu, Contributor

Charger Limited, manufacturers of newly-produced Black Legend Blended Coffee Gin has celebrated legendary Azumah Nelson in a unique way.



Moved by his legendary status, Dr Emmanuel Borketey Bortey CEO of Charger Limited and his team called on the famed boxer and made a special presentation to him at his New Achimota residence in Accra on Wednesday.



The items included cartons of Black Legend Blended Coffee Gin and other Charger Limited products.



The Charger Limited CEO said after the presentation " There is no better time than today to celebrate you for lifting the flag of Ghana high globally for many years .



" Management thought it prudent that if there is any personality worth celebrating with our new product -Black Legend Blended Coffee Gin then, it is you .



The Charger Limited boss added "We also heard of the demise of your mother earlier this year, but I was out of town, so we see today as an opportune time to belatedly console you for the loss of a heroin who gave birth to an iconic figure like your kind.



" As a popular figure, there is no doubt that well wishes will keep calling on you to mourn with you, and when they do pay you a visit, please don't hesitate to serve them with our new 'baby' - Black Legend Blended Coffee Gin, because you are a true legend."



Azumah commended Dr Emmanuel Bortey for the establishment of the business which he said will to a large extent help solve the unemployment problem in the country.

He expressed thanks to the management of Charger Limited, who are also the producers of Happy Man Bitters for the gesture and honour done him.

The boxing hall of famer said the donation will help him organize a befitting one year anniversary for his departed mother in the next few months.