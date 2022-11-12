Black Friday in Adrobaa as entire Community mourns death of 5 pupils

Regional News of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Correspondence from Ahafo Region



The entire Adrobaa community in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region is grieving following the death of five pupils of DS Elites Academy.



The unfortunate demise of the five pupils on Friday, November 11, 2022, did not only spread like a wild bushfire but also sent shock waves through the entire community and brought all economic activities to a standstill as residents rushed to the accident scene.



A town in grief



As the news was confirmed, residents were seen in groups grieving over the incident whilst others rushed to the homes of the affected families to commiserate with them.



Saddened by the news, many people in the community have described the day as “Black Friday” which they will never forget.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, Thomas Duah Boateng, described the mood in the whole community as solemn with residents grieving following the incident as the community has never recorded a tragedy of such magnitude before.



“The whole Adrobaa community is grieving over the untimely demise of the five children. That is the mood in the community because dark clouds have taken over the community”.



A mother’s last words and a daughter’s goodbye Portia Oduro whose 12 years old class four pupil, Agyeiwaa Rubby, perished in the gory accident is yet to come to terms with the reality of losing her daughter.



Short for words, Portia Oduro could barely hold back her tears following the incident which claimed her daughter as she looked into the sky hoping for the news to be false.



She narrated her last encounter with Rubby as she heartily bid goodbye and hurriedly rushed to board the school bus but that encounter was destined to be the last.



“It is hard to accept that the goodbye in the morning was the last time I would be seeing my daughter alive. If I had known I would have made the best out of it but that is the reality now and it will be difficult to overcome it,” she added.



