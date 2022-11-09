Bissa Sukuma Ashanti 2022 launched in Kumasi as members call for peace in Bawku

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Members of the Ashanti Regional Council of Bissa chiefs and the Bissa Development Association (BDA) together with the National Council have launched Bissa Sukuma Ashanti 2022 in Kumasi.



Sukuma', which means gathering or togetherness in the Bissa language, will be the largest gathering of the Bissa Chiefs and the Bissa people in the Ashanti Region. It will also be represented by government and political leaders as well as other tribal leaders, the general public, and other Bissa people across Ghana.



Alhaji Shaibu Musah Gutare, National President of the Bissa Development Association, speaking to the gathering during the launch said, that Sunday's program precedes the main event which is scheduled for December 18, 2022, at Jubilee Park.



The Bissa Sukuma among other events, which largely used to be witnessed in Bawku necessitated an extension into the other regions after the Bawku area had been characterized by the Kusaase - Mamprusi conflict.



According to the Bissas (Buzanga people) in the Ashanti region, they have for a long time not had the opportunity to showcase their culture and traditions, and this had been the moment they were waiting for.



The national president speaking on the theme, "Maintaining Our Cultural Identity: The True Path to Unity', said, the good news was that all the various groups had come to the conclusion that they all pursue one common goal which is promoting Bissa development through Bissa culture and traditions.



"Development could indeed be achieved through the two popular adages in our great Bissa language that says "Wokakoman Nyisi Girls and Zekula N'Pangna' hence must be vigorously pursued and applied," he said.



He added that the reconnection of the Bissa chiefs and people in the Ashanti region as one big family was to also seek the development of the Bissa communities.



Touching on how to achieve such goals, he said, there was a need for unity to reign amongst the people so that the dream could be realized with ease. He also pleaded with the people of Bawku to as matter of urgency maintain peace at the expense of the current conflict we are witnessing in the area.



He further revealed that the Bissa Development Association (BDA) has drawn six(6) strategic goals to help its development agenda. He mentioned that the goals included; Financial upliftment, Renovation of BDA zonal and Regional structures, Provision of Educational support for the Bissa communities, Selling of Bissa Culture through singing and dancing, etc, Improving wealth creation of the Bissa people, and lastly, Raising the political consciousness of the Bissa people where he indicated that the people were going to be made to understand that belonging to different political parties do not make one your enemy.