Bishop Titi-Ofei details 7 reasons why many young pastors suffer from disappointment

The Presiding Bishop of The Pleasant Place Church, Gideon Titi-Ofei has explained the reasons why many young pastors in God’s Ministry end up with “disappointed expectation.”



According to him, persons who enter into ministry with a sense of entitlement, dependency syndrome, as well as those who expect senior pastors to support their lifestyle end up disappointed when their expectations are not met.



The Bishop who is also the founder and president of Almond Institute in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb advised young men and women of God not to "expect to reap where you have not sown" adding that they should do away with the spirit of "entitlement".



He wrote: "If you enter into ministry and decide to live above your means expecting senior pastors to support your lifestyle then you will be disappointed because if you fail to cut your coat according to your size, don’t expect anyone to carry the excess fabric."



Bishop Titi-Ofei has therefore charged young pastors in the gospel Ministry to at least, have a “skill to compete on the job market” in other to avert disappointments.



“If you enter into ministry to get wealth then get ready to be disappointed because ministry has cost many their health. Out of every one supposedly wealthy Pastor, there are thousands who cannot even fend for their families,” he wrote.



Below are the points raised by Bishop GideonTiti-Ofei:



7 Reasons Why Many Young Pastors Suffer From Disappointed Expectations



1. If you enter into ministry expecting to be successful overnight then get ready to be disappointed because it is a life-long journey on a lonely narrow path. Even those you assume are successful have their own challenges



2. If you enter into ministry expecting to reap where you have not sown, then get ready to be disappointed because every harvest has an owner.



3. If you enter into ministry and decide to live above your means expecting senior pastors to support your lifestyle then you will be disappointed because if you fail to cut your coat according to your size, don’t expect anyone to carry the excess fabric.



4. If you enter into ministry with a sense of entitlement then, prepare for disappointment because not everyone thinks you deserve what you believe you deserve.



5. If you enter into ministry with a dependency syndrome then, expect to be disappointed because no one can meet all your needs not even the senior pastor, or your church.



6. If you enter into ministry because you have no skill to compete on the job market, then get ready to be disappointed because ministry requires highly skilled personnel and dedicated service to succeed.



7. If you enter into ministry to get wealth then get ready to be disappointed because ministry has cost many their health. Out of every one supposedly wealthy Pastor, there are thousands who cannot even fend for their families.





