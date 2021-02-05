General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Bishop Salifu Amoako renders apology to Akufo-Addo on behalf of Prophet Oduro

Founder and Leader of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako

Founder and Leader of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has rendered an unqualified apology to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over some utterances made against the president by Head Pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Dr. Isaac Kofi Oduro.



Prophet Oduro in reaction to the president’s 23rd Address to the Nation on the fight against COVID-19 at the back of the rising cases of infections and deaths in the country lambasted the president and political leaders whiles blaming them for the rise in infections.



According to the outspoken leader, the President and political leaders in the country were being hypocritical by ignoring how political activities during the 2020 general election period contributed to the current situation.



Among other things, he said, “never tell me that these spikes just jumped up. I am telling you that this is as a result of your political dancing and vuvuzela blowing. Don’t be a hypocrite."



“They must take responsibility, look at the way everybody is in nose mask, everybody washes the hands, sanitizes their hands. If you want us to bring those videos back, we will. Take responsibility,” he chided.



Some people including former Member of Parliament for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye have described the words of Evangelist Oduro as disrespectful and has vowed to deal with the preacher.



Reacting to this development at a media interaction, Bishop Salifu Amoako said the need had arisen for him to apologise to the president considering the untoward approach Prophet Oduro used in addressing the President.



“Frankly, Evangelist Kofi Oduro did not speak well. The president in his address only sought to urge Ghanaians to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols as the leader of the country and its spiritual father. The presidency is a very high position that deserves reverence for which reason you should not seek to denigrate it,” he stated



According to Bishop Amoako, the approach implored by his colleague even though he may have had genuine reasons and concerns was deplorable.



“Sometimes what you are saying can be the truth, but your approach determines whether people can take it or reject it. How you package your message will let people pay attention to you. But you don’t come shouting all over the place. Genuine communication is not shouting and that is a feature of a lot of great people in this world,” he stated.



He thus in his capacity as the co-Chairman of the Prophetic and Apostolic Council condemned Prophet Oduro, urging him to equally render an apology to the president whiles calling on Christian leadership in the country to condemn his utterances.



“You owe the President an apology for calling him a hypocrite and for raining curses on him. The Christian council, the charismatic council and the Pentecostal council should have by now condemned him for his actions. They should call him so we teach him how to talk as a man of God. He could be telling the truth but he had a bad approach,” Bishop Salifu said.



He underscored that the need to obey COVID-19 protocols has no association with religion and Christianity.



However, he said as emulators of Christ on earth, the Christendom should be advocates for COVID-19 protocols which is aimed at saving lives.