Bishop JW Adu: The originator of 31st night prophecies in Ghana

Saturday, 28 January 2023

Bishop John Yaw Adu, the leader and founder of New Jerusalem Chapel (NJC) has provided historical context to the practice of pastors making prophecies at 31st-night watch service.



The veteran man of God told Happy FM that he was the brain behind prophecies at 31st-night services and that he introduced that some 50 years ago.



Bishop JY Adu who is a former Catholic faithful says that he picked the habit from the church as they used to hold services every 31st night.



He recounted that upon leaving the Catholic church to form his own denomination, he asked God to reveal things to him.



As part of the practice, JY Adu says he used to fast between December 27 to December 31 so as to enter the spiritual realms fully and receive God’s blessings.



“I started 31st-night prophecies some 50 years ago. None of the orthodox churches held all nights. By 1990, no church aside the charismatic ones held all-night services. We started the all-night service.



“I used to be a Catholic and we had mass every 31st night. The service closed at exactly 12:00 am. That was the practice until I introduced the prophecies. Due to the revelations, I used to get from God, I always fasted from December 27 to December 31. I did dry fasting for days to pray to God to avert any danger that will befall any of my church members or Ghanaians. I asked God to reveal to me and show me how we could prevent them” he said.



Bishop JY Adu has been credited as one of the founding fathers of the charismatic movements in the country.



Reports say that in the early 90s to the 2000s, Reverend JY Adu was famous for his prophecies and gained national attention as one of the leading faces of the charismatic movement.



In recent years, he has made revelations about COVID-19, Shatta Wale, late Peace FM reporter Daniel Adjei Peprah, popularly known as Nana Agyei Sikapa among others.



