Bishop Bonegas explains how pastors and politicians ganged up to collapse his church

General News of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bishop Dr. Daniel Kissi Bonegas, the founder and leader of Great Fire Pentecostal International, has made startling claims about a coordinated effort by fellow pastors and politicians to destroy his life and bring down his church.



According to the man of God, God intervened and hid him to prevent the manifestation of this alleged orchestration.



Speaking in an interview with Zion Felix, Bishop Bonegas shared his account of the events, stating that in 2014, God revealed to him that his life was in danger and that he would need to be hidden for his own protection.



He expressed his initial reluctance about being hidden but acknowledged that God had observed the nation's response to him and deemed it necessary to safeguard his life.



"In 2014, God showed Himself and told me that He was going to hide me, else I would be killed. In fact, I wasn't happy, to be frank when God told me that He was going to hide me because they would kill me... He said that He came to show me to the nation, and as a result, He hasn't raised me to that standard yet, so He just wanted to see how the nation will receive me, and He has seen that people have their eyes on me. So if He doesn't hide me, I will be killed," he said.



He further recounted specific incidents that he believes were part of the plot against him and his church.



He further recounted another encounter in 2013 when a convoy led by Oko Vanderpuye, a former mayor of the Greater Accra region, arrived at his church premises.



Bishop Bonegas explained that Vanderpuye had been informed that his church building was structurally unsafe and needed to be closed down.



He claimed to have been asked by Vanderpuye to purchase a truss bar for reinforcement but was denied permission to proceed. Subsequently, he was forced to relocate to a tent.



"From 2013, the kind of struggles I passed through from Darkuman to this place wasn't easy. One day, I was there, and I saw a convoy of about three or four vehicles with soldiers, police, and a Land Cruiser. The person who came out from the car was Oko Vanderpuye, and he was like people had told him that the building in the park is not strong enough, so it will collapse, and he has to come and close the church.



"So, he asked me to go and buy a truss bar, a big one to support the building. So, he came around with engineers to check, and I went ahead to buy the said truss bar. But he said no, he won't give me the go-ahead, so I had to leave.



"So, in 2011 and 2012, then he moved me from the building, saying he won't allow me to use it. So, I mounted a tent on the field, but the moment he made that attempt, then the church started growing rapidly. Because at the time he came to attack me, my membership was about 1,500, but the moment I moved out of the church, straight away I had about 3,000 to 4,000 members within two months."



Bishop Bonegas further revealed that he faced numerous trials when he acquired a new land and moved the church to its current location.



He alleged that certain pastors within his ranks had utilized political influence to undermine his efforts.



Additionally, he shared an incident where a dead child was found on the roof of his building, which triggered accusations of ritual practices.



"So, from there, the church started growing... so they were on me, and all of a sudden, they came again that they are taking the park from me, so I have to leave. So, I consulted God, and He told me that it is because of greed and hatred that they are doing that, but some of my own pastors have used political influence to do that, so I should look elsewhere and move. By God's grace, I got this new land, and I moved in here.



"And when I came here, the kinds of trials that I have passed through are uncountable. One day, I was having a church service, and one of my security guards said I should come and see something. When we went there, there was a dead child on top of my building, so I told them to go and report at the police station... all that they wanted to say was that I use rituals for my church, and Ghanaians also want your downfall because nobody wants your progress in this country," he added.







