Regional News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: GNA

Bishop Boi-Nai advises chiefs to use Damba to preach peace on elections

Bishop Vincent Sowah Boi-Nai, Catholic Bishop of Yendi Diocese

Bishop Vincent Sowah Boi-Nai, Catholic Bishop of Yendi Diocese has advised the Chiefs of Dagbon, Nanun, Mamprugu, Gonjas amongst others to use Damba festival celebration to preach peaceful elections in their Traditional areas.



He said although there was peace in Dagbon, they needed peace in the Presidential and Parliamentary polls in December 2020.



Bishop Sowah Boi-Nai gave the advice when he and a team of the Yendi Peace Centre called on Mion Lana Mahamadu Abdulai at Mion Palace in Sambu in the Northern Region.



He announced that members of the Yendi Local Council of Churches had embarked on fasting and prayers all geared towards pleading with God to let Ghana have peaceful elections before, during and after.



He said he was in Yendi for the past 43 years and was working for peace and whenever he travelled to other areas in Ghana and outside Ghana, people complained why there was fighting in some parts of his area which was a shame to him.



Bishop Sowah Boi-Nai said they would continue to pray for him (Mion-Lana) for God to strengthen, guide, protect and give him the wisdom to rule his people in his Traditional Area.



He appealed to the Traditional authorities to join hands with government, Bishops Conference, National Peace Council, Religious Bodies, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) amongst other to ensure that Ghana was out with peaceful elections on December 7, 2020, because with democracy Ghana is the star of Africa and the world as a whole.



Mion Lana Mahamadu Abdulai said they prayed that Ghana would have peaceful elections in December 2020 and the winner would be given the opportunity to carry out his/her duties for the betterment of Ghana.





