General News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: Class FM

Births and Deaths Registry digitisation 80% done - Bawumia

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that the digitisation of the Births and Deaths Registry is near completion.



He added that the registry digitisation process, which is 80 per cent complete, will have its database integrated into the National Identification Authority.



He further explained that the database integration will also include Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).



Dr Bawumia made this known on Thursday, 25 June 2020, after he paid an unannounced visit to the Registry in Accra to monitor the progress of work.



He posted: “I paid an unannounced visit to the Births and Deaths Registry in Accra for a first-hand view of the progress of the ongoing digitisation of the registry.



“I was happy to learn that thus far, 80% of their records have been digitised and we should see the process completed this year. When completed, the database of the births and deaths registry will be integrated with that of the National Identification Authority for the issuance of a single national identification number for everyone from birth to death. The database will also be integrated into other agencies such as SSNIT and NHIA.”



He also mentioned that a new Births and Deaths Registry bill, which has been approved by Cabinet is yet to be submitted to Parliament.













