Regional News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: GNA

Birim South District NCCE holds Parliamentary debate

Participants of the Birim South NCCE parliamentary debate

The Birim South District of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE ) has held a debate for parliamentary candidates contesting in the upcoming December 7, elections to outline their visions to the constituents.



The NCCE Director for Birim South District, Mr. Yaw Somuah said the debate which focused on security, agriculture, and economics is to afford the candidates an opportunity to outline their vision to electorates in a coordinated manner.



The NDC candidate, Mr. Taaju Abdu Rahim said in line with the party's Manifesto, he will enrol artisans into various apprenticeship training programs of their choice and fund the costs of their start-up tool kits to help them establish their businesses after the training.



Touching on education, he indicated that he will transform the Akim Swedru Senior High School (SHS) into a model SHS in the area by providing more infrastructure and a science resource centre if voted into power.



He said when he becomes a Member of Parliament, he will liaise with the Department of Agriculture to find ways of providing irrigation systems for farmers in the area to improve farming yields.



However, the NPP parliamentary candidate, Mr. Kennedy Osei Nyarko did not show up for the debate.

