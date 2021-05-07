Birim Central breaks ground for 68 Ultra-modern lockable market stores

Regional News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Acheampong Yaw, Contributor

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong has cut sod for construction work to begin on Ultra-modern 68 lockable market stores among others at Akim Oda Premier Market. The project which is under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme would be funded by the World Bank.



According to him, out of 33 District Assemblies in the region, 4 of them including Birim Central Municipal Assembly qualified for the aforementioned projects.



Mr Acheampong indicated that the projects when completed would contain 68 lockable market shops and ancillary facilities, 3,000-meter square pavement and 600mm diameter concrete ‘’U’’ drain.



He reiterated that the project has been divided into lot 1 and 2 of which the lot 1 would be undertaken by a construction firm namely; New Era Discovery Company Limited whilst the lot 2 would also be undertaken by Almuscom Company Limited.



Mr Acheampong however charged the contractors to adhere to all guidelines stated in the contract document to ensure the long lifespan of the project.



He assured the public that the lot 1 project would be completed in the next 9 months whilst the lot 2 project would also be finished in the next 6 months.



Mr. Acheampong emphasized that a similar project is also underway at Oda Nkwantanum and was quick to add that all projects when completed would help to improve the living standards of the residents.



In a related development, Mr. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda Constituency said, performance of the Assembly was among the factors that made the Assembly acquire the said project.



He made a passionate appeal to the staff of the Assembly to continue discharging their duties in a transparent manner to ensure more projects are executed to address the basic infrastructural deficits confronting the Municipality.



According to him, Birim Central Municipality is known for sawmill activities among others and however indicated that the government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo would do all it takes to absorb the Oda Sawmill into the 1DIF project and also provide loans to owners of small scale enterprises to enable them expand their businesses.



Mr Alexander used the occasion to educate stakeholders on the appointment of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and informed residents to remain calm and in no time, the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives would be appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In a message, the Municipal Chief Executive for Birim Central, Mrs Victoria Adu said the Birim Central Municipal Assembly is among the 25 Municipalities nationwide benefiting from the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Projects.



She however said the program is being implemented under the auspices of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development with support from the office of Head of Local Government Service and the Regional Coordinating Council.



Obrempong Gyamfi Saforo Kyere II, the Krontihene of Kotoku Traditional Area who chaired the programme informed the contractors to complete the project on time to make it serve its intended purpose.